Putin hails Russian Paralympic athletes as heroes of Tokyo Games

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian athletes are the real heroes of the Tokyo Paralympic Games as they achieved the best results in the country’s history, President Vladimir Putin pointed out at a meeting with the Tokyo medalists.

"When seeing you off to Tokyo, we had faith in your enormous potential and the truly indomitable spirit of Russian para-athletes. And you absolutely proved it through your actions, achievements and victories. You didn’t let us down," Putin pointed out.

The head of state emphasized that the athletes "achieved the best results in the history of Russian Paralympic sports, winning 118 medals, setting 17 world records and becoming the real heroes of the Games."

"I took note of the words one of you said that the energy you had to spend in Rio, you doubled in Tokyo," Putin added.