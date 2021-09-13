Mario Fernandes finishes career in Russian national football team

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Brazil-born defender Mario Fernandes, who plays for the Russian football club CSKA Moscow, has finished his career with the Russian national football team, the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

"Mario Fernandes was one of the national team’s leaders. He is a strong professional who devoted himself to playing for the team. That is why Russian fans love and value him so much. Mario has played a lot of brilliant matches for the national team and, of course, the goal he scored during the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals made it into the history of our football," RFU President Alexander Dyukov said.

He has recently played only one game for Russia’s national team, vs Croatia (0-0) on September 1. He skipped matches against Cyprus (2-0) on September 4 and Malta (2-0) on September 7 due to injury. He also skipped a game of the Tinkoff Russian Premier League seventh round against Tula’s Arsenal on September 12.

Fernandes, 30, was granted Russian citizenship in 2016. He booked five goals and three assists in his 33-match appearances for the Russian national football team, which he joined in 2017. He played for Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. He has been playing for CSKA Moscow FC since 2012 winning three Russian championships and the Russian Cup with the club.