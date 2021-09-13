Russia’s Daniil Medvedev qualifies for ATP Finals

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has qualified for the ATP Finals, the end-of-year tournament that pits eight best players in the world against each other.

On Sunday, Medvedev won his first Grand Slam, defeating world No. 1 Serb Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the US Open final to deny him a rare achievement of a calendar Grand Slam as Djokovic earlier in 2021 won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon.

Currently, three players in total qualified for the ATP Finals - Djokovic, Medvedev and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Medvedev, 25, has now won 13 ATP titles. He has reached three Grand Slam finals in total, lifting the major trophy on his third try.

The ATP Finals will be held in Turin on November 14-21. Medvedev is the defending champion.