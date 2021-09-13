Putin presents state awards to winners of Tokyo Paralympics in the Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday presented state awards to the gold medalists of the Tokyo Paralympics at a ceremony in the Grand Kremlin Palace.

On Saturday, September 11, Putin signed a decree to confer state awards upon the Paralympics medalists. Swimmer Denis Tarasov was decorated with Order of Merit and all other gold medalists, with the Order of Friendship.

Earlier on Monday, Paralympics silver and bronze medalists were honored at a ceremony in the Kremlin. Presidential aide Igor Levitin presented the state awards to them.

Female judo wrestler Viktoria Potapova and shooter Sergey Malyshev, both bronze medalists, were awarded the Order of Friendship. The other silver and bronze winners received the medal of the Order of Merit to the Fatherland (second and first degree). Potapova and Malyshev earned such state decorations before.

Tokyo Paralympics

The Paralympic Games were held in Tokyo on August 24 - September 5. The Russian Paralympic Committee's team won 36 golds, 33 silvers and 49 bronzes to place fourth in the overall medal count. China was first, Britain, second and the US, third.