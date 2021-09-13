Russia’s Medvedev speaks about his final match against Djokovic at US Open - ESPN

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev was completely confident and tried to make sharp serves in the final of the US Open against Serb Novak Djokovic. The words of Medvedev are quoted by the ESPN TV channel.

Medvedev beat Djokovic 6: 4, 6: 4, 6:4 and became the winner of the Grand Slam tournament for the first time. In personal confrontation, the score of meetings was 5:4 in favor of the Serb. In the last six matches, Djokovic won twice.

"Every match was different just because [Djokovic's] so good that every match is different. He changes his tactics, he changes his approach. Was he at his best? Maybe not today. He had a lot of pressure," Medvedev said as quoted by ESPN.

"I had a lot of pressure, too, about the risk on the second serve, it was because of the confidence I had. I knew I cannot give him easy serves because that's what he likes. So that was the plan. Because of the confidence in a lot of tight moments, I managed to do it well," the winner said.

"Knowing that I beat somebody who was 27-0 in a year in Grand Slams ... he was going for huge history, and knowing that I managed to stop him, it definitely makes it sweeter and brings me confidence for what is to come on hard courts so far, but let's see about other surfaces," he said.

Medvedev, 25, is rated as World No. 2 in the ATP Rankings List and he is the winner of 12 ATP tournaments. He played in the Grand Slam final for the third time and won for the first time. Earlier, the Russian reached two Grand Slam finals (2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open).

Djokovic is a 20 times winner of the Grand Slam tournaments. He won three previous Grand Slam tournaments in 2021. In case of victory at the US Open, the Serb could have become the third winner of all four Grand Slam tournaments in men's singles in the history of tennis in one season.