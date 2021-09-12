Putin to receive Russian Paralympians at Kremlin on September 13 - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive medalists of the Tokyo Paralympic Games in the Kremlin on Monday, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"I confirm," he said when asked whether such a meeting is planned for September 13.

On Saturday, Putin received medalists of the Tokyo Olympics in the Kremlin. He also signed a decree on granting state awards to Russian medals-winning Para athletes.

The Olympic Summer Games were held in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5. The team of athletes from Russia won 36 gold, 33 silver, and 49 bronze medals and finished fourth in the overall medal standings.