Russia needs new solutions for development of sports, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The development of sports requires new solutions at all levels, from children's sports clubs to national teams, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports on Friday.

"In order to steadily go forward and reach new heights, [athletes] need support, including primarily from the government. New modern solutions are required at all levels, from children's clubs to national teams", the Russian leader noted.

Putin mentioned that sports, like all spheres of life, are developing dynamically. He recalled that instructions to take steps to improve the management system for high-performance sports, including regulatory support, had been given. "I know that the government is now closely engaged in these issues. We need to carry out the relevant work as quickly as possible," the president said.

At the same time, Putin called to improve the facilities for training Russian athletes. "It is essential to take the next step - seriously update, modernize and qualitatively boost the capabilities of the infrastructure for training athletes in all Olympic and Paralympic sports," the Russian leader emphasized.

Putin stressed the need to use Russia’s unique geographical position, its vast territory, which covers most of the climatic zones. "<…> Our athletes can prepare for competitions anywhere in the world, take training camps in Russia," the president noted.

According to Putin, a federal training center in Russia’s Far East is likely to be established. "The government will support initiatives to set up facilities for new Olympic sports. I would like to note the timing of the construction of a unique Martial Arts Palace in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, where international boxing and sambo centers will soon open," he said, stressing that the International Sambo Federation had recently been recognized by the International Olympic Committee on an ongoing basis. Therefore, Putin claimed that this was not only an impulse for the development of this sport but also a direct way to include sambo in the Games.