Performance of Russian Olympians unites fans across country, head of ROC claims

MOSCOW, September 10. / TASS /. The successful performance of Russian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, despite the adverse emotional conditions, without their country’s flag and anthem, united many millions of fans, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Friday at a meeting of Russia’s Presidential Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport.

The Tokyo Olympics took place from July 23 to August 8. The Russians claimed 20 gold, 28 silver and 23 bronze medals, taking fifth place in the medal standings.

"I would like to note not only the performances and statistics. There is another, in my opinion, more important aspect - the moral and emotional effect brought by the success of Russian athletes. Amid the pandemic and under the influence of obvious and hidden negative factors, when athletes were put under psychological pressure , labeled and defamed under the approving hum of the ‘progressive’ media, deprived of the flag and anthem, each medal was hard-earned, therefore, it has a special sporting and human value. The performance of Russian athletes was accompanied by the unity of the fans, a common desire of many people, the whole country, to rejoice in the successes of our guys and support them. [Russian athletes] fought to the end, beyond ordinary human capabilities, surpassing themselves, rivals, circumstances and judicial mistakes," Pozdnyakov stated.

"Everyone who followed the performances saw and felt it. Hence the support and nationwide recognition! For the younger generation, the heroes of the Games are living examples and role models, thanks to which young people go to sports, strengthen their health and spirit, and, therefore, the strength of the nation," the head of the ROC mentioned.

In December 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS partially upheld WADA’s previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports. Until December 2022, Russian athletes will compete without the flag and national anthem at the Olympic, Paralympic Games and World Championships. The CAS decision also deprives Russia of the right to apply for and hold the World Championships until the specified time. At the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the Russian team’s triumph was accompanied by a fragment from Tchaikovsky’s First Concerto for Piano and Orchestra.