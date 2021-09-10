RUSADA’s financial liabilities to WADA fulfilled — Russian sports minister

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has fulfilled all of its financial liabilities and has settled its account with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin said on Friday at a meeting of the presidential council of physical culture and sports.

Under a ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) of December 17, 2020, RUSADA is to pay $1.27 million to WADA to cover the costs sustained by the agency during the verification of the authenticity of data retrieved from the Moscow laboratory in January 2019.

"We have fulfilled all financial liabilities and have no claims from the WADA. Financial issues have been settled. Russia has set up one of the strictest, if not the strictest, anti-doping program," the minister said.

In March 2021, RUSADA paid WADA a sum of 400,000 Swiss francs (around $432,000) as compensation for the finds during the CAS litigation.

In December 2020, the CAS partially upheld WADA’s previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports. Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.