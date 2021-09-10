CAS rulings on Russian sport politically motivated but are to be abided by — Putin

MOSCOW. September 10. /TASS/. The rulings of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Russian athletes were politically motivated but still they need to be abided by, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The political motivation behind the rulings of the international Court of Arbitration for Sport on our teams and Russia in general is evident. But these ruling need to be abided by," he said at a meeting of the presidential council on physical culture and sport.

"By January 2023, when the sanctions expire, Russian athletes must be full-fledged participants in every global tournament," Putin stressed.

The president asked Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin to report on cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on reinstating the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and on what was done to reinstate the status of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) in the World Athletics, the global governing body of track and field athletics.

The president also thanked the Russian Olympians Foundation for its activities over many years and weighty contribution to the development of high-performance sport, and expressed confidence that the Foundation will continue to gain traction, first of all, on new Olympics disciplines.

"Naturally, a well-trained reserve is important for that. But what is even more important for the future of the country, the nation’s health, for the quality of life is wide access to mass sports, starting from a young age," Putin added.