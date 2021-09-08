Russian high jumper Maria Lasitskene wins fifth Diamond League title in Zurich

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian high jumper Maria Lasitskene has earned her fifth Diamond League title after winning the final in Zurich.

The Russian athlete cleared 2.05 meters to win with a season-best result in the world. Ukraine’s Yaroslava Maguchikh finished second (2.03 m), while Australia’s Nicola McDermott came third (2.01 m).

In August, Lasitsekene, 28, won the elusive gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She also has three world championship titles, a world record, two world indoor championship wins and a gold medal at the European championship. Lasitskene won the Diamond League final for the fifth time.