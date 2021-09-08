Russian national team tops Beach Soccer Worldwide list

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian national men’s team has reached the first place in the ranking of Beach Soccer Worldwide after winning the home world cup tournament, the organization published its update ranking list on the official website.

Russia lifted the world cup trophy after defeating Japan 5-2 in the final.

The home victory lifted the Russian team’s ranking to 4,249 points and moved the country from the third to the first position in the world ranking. Portugal is ranked second (3,279) and Brazil follows in the third spot (3,225).

Meanwhile, the Russian women’s team is still ranked third in the world ranking with 845 points.

The men’s beach soccer world cup was held in Moscow between August 19 and 29. Russia hosted the competition for the first time.