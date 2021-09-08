IIHF suspends president of Belarus Ice Hockey Association for five years

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation has issued a five-year suspension to President of Belarus Ice Hockey Association (BIHA) Dmitry Baskov, according to the IIHF press service.

The statement noted that this decision was made due to threats he allegedly made against Belarusian athletes over their political views. The IIHF Board also determined that the association’s president abused his position in order to support Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Minsk finds the IIHF position on the suspension of the official from all national and international ice hockey activities inadmissible.