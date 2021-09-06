Russia’s national football team head coach says criticism is part of his job

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, September 6. /TASS/. Criticism after matches of the Russian national football team are a part of the head coach’s job, head coach of the Russian team Valery Karpin told reporters.

After the match against Cyprus (Russia won 2-0), Karpin excoriated the team’s game quality in the second half, noting that it is not prepared functionally enough. The criticism was echoed by experts and journalists.

"I spoke many times about this situation, especially now. I don’t read anything already, but even I heard about the criticism at the same time. What’s my opinion? It’s a part of the job, it was clear that it would be like that," he said.

"And we haven’t lost a game yet. Just imagine what will happen if we lose. There will be criticism. I have grown accustomed to this over the years, I need to concentrate on the work and improve the things that I or critics don’t like," Karpin added.

The Russian team will next face Malta on September 7 in Moscow.