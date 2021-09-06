No Russian athlete contracted COVID-19 at Tokyo Paralympics — agency

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian athletes did not test positive for COVID-19 during the Tokyo Paralympics, head of the Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) Veronika Skvortsova said on Monday.

"We were preparing our Paralympic athletes especially thoroughly in the last month before they flew to Tokyo. FMBA workers were present at every single facility where trainings were organized. We provided everything from individual and group psychological support programs to medical recovery help. The main thing is that we avoided [coronavirus] infections for all athletes during the Paralympic Games between August 24 and September 5," she said.

The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) team finished fourth in the medal table at the Tokyo Paralympics. Overall, the athletes won record-breaking 118 medals with 36 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronze medals.