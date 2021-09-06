Russian team’s Tokyo performance showed the power of Russian Paralympic movement — aide

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian athletes gave a very decent performance at the Tokyo Paralympics to demonstrate the power of the Russian Paralympic movement, Russian presidential aide Igor Levitin said at a meeting with Paralympic athletes in Moscow.

The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) team in Tokyo finished fourth in the medal table. Overall, the athletes won a record-breaking 118 medals with 36 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronze medals.

"The whole country applauded you, let’s say thank you to everyone who cheered the guys on. They often say that you are sports heroes, but you are life heroes who have proved that a person who wants to win in this life cannot be stopped by anything. I am glad that you today showed the power of the Paralympic movement in Russia," Levitin said.

"You waited for this moment for nine years and you performed with great dignity. I want to congratulate athletes, coaches, doctors and assistants who did everything for you to endure these challenges. There are three years left before the next Games and I think we will be meeting here again in three years. I am sure you are the best," he added.