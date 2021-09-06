Official mascot for Russia-hosted 2022 Volleyball World Championship unveiled

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian Volleyball Federation (RVF) has opted for the Amur tiger as the mascot of the 2022 Volleyball World Championship in Russia, the federation’s press service announced.

Over 45.9% of fans voted for the tiger. The name of the mascot will be announced later. A robot and a bear also joined the race for the title of the World Championship’s mascot.

"I am very glad that the tiger won this challenging contest by a landslide. He will become a symbol of courage, determination, and enthusiasm for sports. I am sure that such an outstanding and charismatic character will bring a lot of positive emotions as well as provide an energy boost for the teams and fans in the stands," President of the Russian Volleyball Federation Stanislav Shevchenko assured.

The World Cup will be held from August 26 to September 11, 2022. Ten Russian cities will host the tournament, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Yaroslavl, Kazan, Ufa, Yekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, and Kemerovo.