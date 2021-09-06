Russian Sports Ministry lauds successful performance of Russian athletes at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has described the performance of Russian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics as successful in conversation with journalists.

"The general assessment of the performance at the Tokyo Olympics is positive following the headquarters meeting. Expert meetings will take place shortly to correct training programs for Paris [Olympics]," he said.

Russians won 20 gold, 28 silver and 23 bronze medals in Tokyo to finish fifth in the medal standings with 71 medals in total.

Russian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics won more gold medals than at the last Games held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. The Russian team then won 19 gold medals and was ranked fourth in the medal table. Russians won 20 gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics. Moreover, Russian athletes in Tokyo outperformed the 2012 and 2016 Olympic results in the total number of medals won, as there were 56 medals in Rio de Janeiro and 68 medals in London in total.

The Tokyo Olympics was held between July 23 and August 8. The Paris Olympics will be held in 2024.