Tokyo Paralympic Games declared closed

TOKYO, September 5. /TASS/. President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Andrew Parsons has handed over the Olympic flag to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and declared the XVI Paralympic Summer Games closed.

The closing ceremony is being held at Tokyo’s National Stadium without spectators.

The next Paralympic Games will be held in Paris on August 28 through September 8, 2024.

In all, 539 sets of medals in 22 disciplines were contested at the Paralympic Games that opened on August 24.

Team RPC (Russian Paralympic Committee) finished in the fourth place in the overall medal standings, with 36 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronze medals, following China in the top place boasting 96 gold, 60 silver and 51 bronze medals, Great Britain in the 2nd place with 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze medals, and the United States in the 3rd place with 37 gold, 36 silver and 31 bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo were held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

The Paralympic flame has been put out at the closing ceremony of the 16th Paralympic Summer Games in Tokyo.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan included 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stood at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia fought for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes competed in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia was also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.