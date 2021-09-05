About 150 RPC representatives to take part in Paralympics closing ceremony

TOKYO, September 5. /TASS/. About 150 representatives of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) will take part in the closing ceremony of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Acting RPC President Pavel Rozhkov informed TASS.

"About 150 representatives of the Russian Paralympic Committee - athletes and team personnel - led by flag bearer Roman Zhdanov will take part in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics," he said.

The closing ceremony will take place on Sunday at Tokyo’s National Stadium. It will begin at 14:00 Moscow time.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.