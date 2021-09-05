Team RPC’s track and field athletes win 38 medals at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, September 5. /TASS/. Russian track and field athletes have won 38 medals at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, finishing in the 2nd place of the overall medal standings.

They won 12 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze medals. The Chinese team finished first (27-13-11), while the US team was the third (10-17-14).

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.