Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova beats Gracheva in 3rd round of US Open

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat her compatriot Varvara Gracheva with the score 6: 1, 6: 4 in the third round match of the US Open. The tournament is under way in New York.

In the fourth round, Pavlyuchenkova, who is seeded 14th in the tournament will play with Czech fourth seed Karolina Plishkova.

Pavlyuchenkova (30) ranks 15th in the ranking of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). She won 12 titles on the WTA tour. Her best result as part of the Grand Slam tournaments was entering the final of the French Open in 2021. At the Tokyo Olympics, Pavlyuchenkova and Andrei Rublev won gold medals in mixed pairs competition.

Gracheva (21) is the 82nd position of the world ranking. At the Grand Slam tournaments, she did not go beyond the third round. She also reached the third round of the US Open last year.

The US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season. It is played on hard courts of Flushing Meadows, New York City. The 141st edition offers record-breaking $57.5 million and will wrap up on September 12. Naomi Osaka of Japan won the previous tournament. Two Russian women who won the US Open in the past are Svetlana Kuznetsova (2004) and Maria Sharapova (2006).