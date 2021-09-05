Team RPC takes fourth place in overall standings at Paralympics in Tokyo

TOKYO, September 5. /TASS/. Team RPC took fourth place in the overall medal standings at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

On Sunday, the US women's team won the Paralympic Volleyball tournament. This became the 36th gold medal for American athletes.

Although the Russian national team of athletes also has 36 gold medals, the Americans won more silver medals - 36 against 33 taken by the Russian team. As a result the US team moved up to the third position and the team RPC became fourth.

Three more sets of medals are yet to be awarded on the last day of the Paralympics - in badminton, shooting and basketball.

Team of RPC is not claiming medals in these events. In total, the Russian team won 36 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronze medals. The first place in the overall standings was taken by the Chinese athletes (95-60-51), the second - by the British (41-38-44), the third - by the Americans (36-36-31).

The team RPC broke the record for the number of medals won at the Paralympics. The Russian athletes won 118 awards surpassing the achievement that was established at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London - 102 medals (36 gold, 38 silver and 28 bronze).

The Russian national team did not take part in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro due to a doping scandal.

The closing ceremony for the Tokyo Paralympic Games is to take place on September 5.