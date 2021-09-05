Team RPC athlete Elena Pautova wins silver in women’s marathon at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, September 5. /TASS/. Team RPC athlete Elena Pautova won silver in the women’s marathon at the Paralympics on Tokyo.

Pautova covered the distance in 3 hours 4 minutes 16 seconds, Misato Michisita of Japan won gold (3: 00.50), Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa took bronze (3: 11.13).

The athletes performed in the T12 category (athletes with visual impairments).

Pautova (35) is a two-time Paralympic champion (2004, 2012), she also has three Paralympic bronze medals. At the World Championships, she also won three gold, two silver and two bronze medals. In her free time, Pautova enjoys embroidery, reading and outdoor activities.

Russian athletes rank third in the overall standings with 36 gold, 33 silver and 49 bronze medals. The Chinese team leads with 95 gold, 58 silver and 51 bronze medals. It is followed by the UK team (41-38-43). The Paralympic Games in Tokyo end on September 5.