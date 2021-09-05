Team RPC will try to keep 3rd place in medal standings on last day of Paralympics in Tokyo

TOKYO, September 5. /TASS/. Sets of medals in five events will be awarded on the final day of the Tokyo Summer Paralympics. The Russian national team of athletes will compete for medals in the marathon and shooting and will try to keep its third position in the overall standings.

Vitaly Gritsenko in the T54 category (athletes with spinal cord injuries), Denis Gavrilov and Elena Pautova in the T12 category (athletes with visual impairments), Alexander Yaremchuk in the T46 category (athletes with amputation above or below the elbow) will compete for medals in the marathon.

Sergei Nochevnoi, Andrei Kozhemyakin and Tatiana Ryabchenko will perform in the mixed 50m rifle prone competition.

China leads in the overall standings with 93 gold, 57 silver and 50 bronze medals, followed by the UK (41-38-43). The Russian national team is the third (36-32-49), while the US comes fourth (35-36-30). The Russians will no longer be able to get ahead of the British, so the team's task on the final day of the competition is to maintain the third position.

After the end of the sports program of the Paralympics, the closing ceremony of the Games will take place. The three-time champion of the Games in Tokyo, swimmer Roman Zhdanov will carry the RPC team’s flag at the ceremony.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.