Team RPC wins ten medals of 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo after Day 11

TOKYO, September 4. /TASS/. The team of Para athletes from Russia finished in the 3rd place of the overall medals standings after Day 11 of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo on Saturday, winning two gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 36 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 3rd in the overall medal count following China (93-56-50) and Team Great Britain (41-38-43) of the medal standings. The US is in 4th place (35-36-30) of the medal standings.

The gold was coined by archers Margarita Sidorenko and Kirill Smirnov (mixed event) and track and field athlete Dmitry Safronov (men's 200m T35 running event).

The silver for Team RPC was brought by track and field athletes Margarita Goncharova (women’s 400m running T38 final), Andrey Vdovin (men’s 200m running T37 final) and the men’s volleyball team.

Bronze medals were brought by runners Anna Kulinich-Sorokina (women’s 200m T12 final) and Artem Kalashian (men’s 200m T35 final), shooter Sergei Malyshev (mixed 50m pistol SH1 event), Zainutdin Ataev (men’s +75kg K44 taekwondo final) and the Boccia team.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.