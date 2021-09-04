Team RPC climbs to third place in medal standings at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes overtook the US team and climbed to third place in the medal standings at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

On Saturday Margarita Sidorenko and Kirill Smirnov won the gold medal in the mixed archery competition among athletes with impaired musculoskeletal system.

In total, Russian athletes have 36 gold, 30 silver, and 48 bronze medals. Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) repeated its best result in terms of the number of gold medals at the Paralympic Games.

China leads in the overall standings (91-53-50), followed by the UK (40-38-43), while the US has 35 gold, 36 silver and 28 bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.