Russian athletes Sidorenko and Smirnov win Paralympics gold in mixed archery

TOKYO, September 4. /TASS/. Russian athletes Margarita Sidorenko and Kirill Smirnov won gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in mixed archery among athletes with musculoskeletal disorders.

Russian athletes now have 36 gold, 30 silver, and 48 bronze medals, and rank third in the overall medal standings of the Paralympics. The Chinese team is in the lead (91-53-50), followed by the UK (40-38-42).

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo would stand at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are set to fight for medals in 19 out of 22 sports competitions, which are on the program of the upcoming quadrennial event.

Russian athletes will be competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.