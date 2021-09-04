Russian sprinter Safronov takes gold, new World Record in men’s 200m final

TOKYO, September 4. /TASS/. Russian sprinter Dmitry Safronov has won gold at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 200-meter running T35 classification event, setting a new World Record.

Safronov covered the distance in 23.00 seconds, breaking the previous World Record of Ukraine’s Igor Tsvetov by 0.04 seconds. Tsvetov took the silver with the result of 23.25 seconds, while Safronov’s teammate Artyom Kalashyan packed the bronze with the time of 23.75 seconds.

Safronov, 25, won gold on August 30 at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 100-meter running T35 classification event, also setting a new World Record.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 35 gold, 30 silver and 45 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 4th in the overall medal count following China (86-52-47), Great Britain (38-35-40), and the US (35-34-26).