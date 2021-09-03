Team RPC wins ten medals on Day 10 of 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 4th place of the overall medals standings after Day 10 of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo on Friday.

The team of Para athletes from Russia won two gold, six silver and two bronze medals on Day 10 of the Paralympic Games in Japan.

The gold was coined by Russia’s swimming 34 Points classification event swimmers in the men’s 4x100m medley relay, which inckuded Bogdan Mozgovoi, Andrei Kalina, Alexaxander Skaliukh and Andrei Nikolayev. They have set a new World Record of 4 minutes and 6.59 seconds.

The other gold medal on Friday was brought by Russian swimmer Roman Zhdanov in the men’s 50-meter backstroke S4 classification competition.

Silver medals went to Team RPC by Alexandra Moguchaya and Alexandra Ruchkina (women’s long jump), Alexei Kuznetsov (men’s javelin throw), Alexander Rabotnitsky (1,500-meter running), Leonid Krylov (200m canoeing) and Viktoria Ishchiulova (100m butterfly swimming).

The bronze for Team RPC was brought on Friday by track and field athlete Yelena Gorlova in women’s club throw and by Roman Makarov in in the men’s 100-meter butterfly S12 classification competition.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 34 gold, 29 silver and 44 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 4th in the overall medal count following China (85-53-46), Great Britain (37-34-40) and the United States (34-34-24).

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.