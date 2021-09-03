Team RPC sets new WR at Tokyo-2020 Paralympics in mixed 4x100m men’s medley relay

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. The team of Russian swimmers won gold on Friday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 4x100m medley relay 34 Points classification event setting a new World Record.

The gold was won by the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Team of Bogdan Mozgovoi, Andrei Kalina, Alexaxander Skaliukh and Andrei Nikolayev with the new World Record of 4 minutes and 6.59 seconds.

The silver went to the team of Australia, who clocked the aggregate time of 4 minutes 07.70 seconds and the bronze was taken by Italy (4 minutes 11.20 seconds).

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 34 gold, 29 silver and 44 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 4th in the overall medal count following China (85-53-46), Great Britain (37-34-40) and the United States (34-34-24).

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.