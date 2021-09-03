Russian swimmer Ishchiulova wins 2020 Paralympics silver women’s 100m butterfly event

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Viktoria Ishchiulova won silver on Friday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the women’s 100-meter butterfly S8 classification competition.

Ishchiulova finished the distance with the result of 1 minute 10.80 seconds to win the silver. The gold medal went to Jessica Long of the United States (1 minute 09.87 seconds) and the bronze was grabbed by Colombia’s Laura Carolina Gonzalez Rodriguez (1 minute 20.93 seconds).

This is Ishchiolva’s second medal of the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo as she previously battled to win in the gold in the women’s 50-meter freestyle S8 classification competition.

Ishchiulova is 16 years old and she is a four-time European champion and addition to her two bronze medals of the world championships. She has been on the roster of the Russian Paralympics national team since 2017.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 34 gold, 29 silver and 44 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 4th in the overall medal count following China (85-53-46), Great Britain (37-34-40) and the United States (34-34-24).

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.