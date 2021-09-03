Russian swimmer Zhdanov takes 2020 Paralympics gold with new WR in men’s 50m backstroke

Zhdanov clocked the distance with the result of 40.99 seconds setting a new World Record to win the gold. Arnost Petracek from the Czech Republic took the silver with the result of 41.26 seconds, while Mexico’s Angel de Jesus Camacho Ramirez grabbed the bronze with the result of 43.25 seconds.

This is Zhdanov’s fifth medal of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan. He previously coined the gold medals in the men’s 150-meter individual medley SM4 classification event and in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke classification SB3 event; as well as the bronze medals in the men’s 100-meter freestyle classification S4 competition and in the men’s 200-meter freestyle classification event.

Zhdanov comes from the Russian West Siberian city of Gorno-Altaisk and he is 23 years old. The Para athlete started trainings in swimming in 2013. Besides winning the Paralympic gold medal today, Zhdanov boasts five gold, two silver and five bronze medals of the world championships in addition to eight gold, two silver and five bronze medals of the European championships.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 34 gold, 29 silver and 44 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 4th in the overall medal count following China (85-53-46), Great Britain (37-34-40) and the United States (34-34-24).

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.