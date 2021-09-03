Russian swimmer Makarov wins 2020 Paralympics bronze in men’s 100m butterfly event

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Roman Makarov won bronze on Friday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 100-meter butterfly S12 classification competition.

Makarov clocked the distance in 58.65 seconds to win the bronze. The gold went to Azerbaijan’s Raman Sale (57.81 seconds) and the silver medal was grabbed by Stephen Clegg of Great Britain (57.87 seconds).

Makarov is 37 years old and he was born in Belarus, where he competed for the national team until 2010 before changing the sports citizenship.

He is a six-time Paralympic champion and the holder of the Paralympic Record, which he set at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing (56.90 seconds), in addition to being eight-time world champion and the winner of three bronze medals of the European championships.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 34 gold, 29 silver and 44 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 4th in the overall medal count following China (85-53-46), Great Britain (37-34-40) and the United States (34-34-24).

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.