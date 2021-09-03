Russia may bid to host 2036 Summer Olympic Games, says President Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country has the right to submit bids to host the Olympic Games, even on the territory of Russia’s Far East, but it is still early to speak about it as a number of conditions must be observed.

"Regrettably, there have been ever fewer contenders in the world for hosting the Olympics," Putin said at Friday’s plenary meeting of the Far Eastern Economic Forum.

"We have long supported the [Olympic movement], and I hope that the principles of Olympism will not be distorted and that politics won’t be involved," Putin said.

"If it happens the way I am describing now, we are not excluding the possibility of Russia hosting the Olympic Games," he continued.

"The Far East and Vladivostok are one of the likely venues," he said, when asked about the possibility of Russia hosting the 2036 Olympics in the port city on the Pacific coast.

However, the Russian president stressed that "it is too early to discuss this issue and everything will have to undergo a thorough evaluation."

"The organization of large-scale international political and sports events are always for the benefit of the hosting region," Putin said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 6th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 2, Mayor Konstantin Shestakov of Vladivostok said that Russia’s Far Eastern port city was planning on submitting a bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last month that Russia eyed the possibility of organizing the 2036 Summer Olympic Games and several cities have already prepared bids. Russia’s top diplomat said at that time that the country’s second largest city of St. Petersburg and the city of Kazan have already submitted their bids to host the Olympics in 2036.

The Russian capital of Moscow hosted the Summer Olympic Games in 1980 and the country’s southern resort city of Sochi hosted the Winter Olympics in 2014.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo were held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Following the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Paris will host the Summer Games in 2024, while Los Angeles will have the Games in 2028. At the 138th IOC (the International Olympic Committee) Session in Tokyo last month, Australia’s Brisbane was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

Sixth Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World."

Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior and Far East Street. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official host photo agency of the event.