Team RPC takes Paralympic silver in javelin throw

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. Team RPC’s Alexey Kuznetsov captured the silver in the sitting javelin throw at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Russian athlete showed a result of 31.19 meters. Iran’s Hamed Amiri clinched first place (31.35), and Justin Phongsavanh won the bronze for the US (31.09).

The athletes competed in the F54 category designed for people with musculoskeletal impairment.

The 30-year-old Russian athlete took home a silver medal at the 2012 Paralympic Games as well. He also won gold and silver medals at World Championships and came in top place in the European Championship. Kuznetsov took up sports on his own in 1999, he tried his hand at wheelchair basketball and arm wrestling. Kuznetzov has been a part of the RPC Paralympic team since 2007.

Team RPC is in third place in the medal standings of the Tokyo Paralympics, having won 32 gold, 28 silver and 42 bronze medals. The UK comes second (37-29-38), while China (81-48-44) is in the lead.

The Paralympic Games will end on September 5.