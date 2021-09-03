Putin does not rule out Russia may apply for hosting Olympics

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out that Russia may apply for hosting the Olympic Games, possibly, at some venue in the Far East. However, he remarked that it was too early to discuss such a possibility at this point, because several conditions will have to be met.

"Regrettably, there have been ever fewer contenders in the world for hosting the Olympics," Putin said at the plenary meeting of the Far Eastern Economic Forum on Friday.

"We have long supported the [Olympic movement], and I hope that the principles of Olympism will not be distorted and there will be no politics involved," Putin said.

"If it happens the way I am describing now, we do not rule out the possibility Russia might host the Olympic Games. The Far East and Vladivostok are one of the likely venues," he said, when asked about the possibility Russia might host the 2036 Olympics in Vladivostok. He stressed that "it is too early to discuss this and everything will have to be calculated first."