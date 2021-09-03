Team RPC’s Moguchaya takes home Paralympic silver in women’s long jump

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. Russian athlete Alexandra Moguchaya won the silver at the Tokyo Paralympics in the long jump for people with musculoskeletal disorders.

Moguchaya, in the best of six attempts, showed a result of 5.67 meters. New Zealand’s Anna Grimaldi clinched the gold (5.76), while Ecuador’s Kiara Rodriguez claimed the bronze (5.63).

The 31-year-old Moguchaya is a two-time European champion and two-time silver medalist in European championships. The athlete also took home the bronze at the World Championship.

Moguchaya has performed in Paralympic Games hosted in Athens, London, Beijing and Tokyo. She devotes a lot of time to her ‘part-time job’. Moguchaya owns a fitness studio and she is actively engaged in blogging, uploading useful physical education and training videos. Furthermore, the athlete designed several fitness courses.

Team RPC is in third place in the medal standings of the Tokyo Paralympics, having won 32 gold, 28 silver and 42 bronze medals. The UK comes second (37-29-38), while China (81-48-44) is in the lead.

The Paralympic Games will end on September 5.