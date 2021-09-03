Russian athlete clinches Paralympic silver in 1,500-meter race

TOKYO, September 3. / TASS /. Team RPC’s Alexander Rabotnitsky captured silver in the Tokyo Paralympics’ 1,500-meter race among athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Rabotnitsky covered the distance in 3 minutes 55.78 seconds. British athlete Owen Miller came in first with a winning time of 3:54.57, while Italy’s Ndiaga Dieng captured bronze (3:57.24). Another Russian athlete, Pavel Sarkeev, finished sixth in the final race.

The 27-year-old athlete is a two-time European champion and a silver medalist in the European championship.

Team RPC is in third place in the medal standings of the Tokyo Paralympics, having won 32 gold, 28 silver and 42 bronze medals. The UK comes second with (37-29-38), while China (81-48-44) is in the lead.

The Paralympic Games will end on September 5.