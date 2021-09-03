Organizers created every condition for athletes at Olympics, Paralympics — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The organizers created all necessary conditions for the athletes at the Olympics and Paralympics in Japan and the competitions were held at a high level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday.

"Japan this year hosted the Summer Olympic Games. The competitions of Paralympic athletes are ending within days. I would like to congratulate the organizing committee and the leaders and people of Japan for hosting a rather successful event of such a level amid adverse conditions and for creating all necessary conditions for competitions," Putin said.

The Tokyo Olympics were held on July 23 - August 8. Most competitions took place with no spectators present at the venues.

