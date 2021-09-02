Team RPC wins eight medals on Day 9 of 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo

TOKYO, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 3rd place of the overall medals standings after Day 9 of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo on Thursday.

The team of Para athletes from Russia won three silver and five bronze medals on Day 9 of the Paralympic Games in Japan.

The silver for Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) was brought today by Vyacheslav Yemelyantsev (in the men’s 100-meter backstroke S14 classification competition); Valeria Shabalina (in the women’s 100-meter backstroke S14 classification competition) as well as by the squad of swimmers in the women’s 4x100m medley relay 34 Points classification event, namely Anastasia Gontar, Yelizaveta Sidorenko, Viktoria Ishchiulova and Ani Palyan.

Five bronze medals for team RPC on Thursday were brought by swimmer Vladimir Danilenko (in the men’s 50-meter backstroke S2 classification competition), swimmer Alexander Skaliukh (in the men’s 100-meter butterfly S9 classification competition); swimmer Vyacheslav Lensky (in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S6 classification competition); taekwondo fighter Anna Poddubskaya (in the women’s under-49 kilograms weight category of the K44 classification event); taekwondo fighter Daniil Sidorov (in the men’s under-61 kilograms weight category of the K44 classification event).

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 32 gold, 23 silver and 42 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 3rd in the overall medal count following China (77-46-44), and Great Britain (34-27-35).

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.