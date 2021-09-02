Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok plans hosting 2036 Summer Olympics, says mayor

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok plans submitting a bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games, Konstantin Shestakov, the mayor of Vladivostok, said on Thursday.

"We will certainly bid for the organization of the Universiade," Shestakov said speaking on the sidelines of the 6th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

"We do realize that our chances [to win the bid] are not that big but we want to move further and to submit a bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games," he said. "It will all help us to create additional infrastructure, which will provide for the brighter living conditions on the territory of Vladivostok."

Following the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Paris will host the Summer Games in 2024, while Los Angeles will have the Games in 2028. At the 138th IOC (the International Olympic Committee) Session in Tokyo last month, Australia’s Brisbane was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World."

Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior and Far East Street. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation.