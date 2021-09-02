West continuing schemes to take control over anti-doping convention, says Lavrov

YEKATERINBURG, September 2. /TASS/. Western countries are relentlessly trying to take control over the sphere of sports and mechanisms of implementing the anti-doping convention in particular, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We see the West trying to advance the policy of bringing all international competition under their control," he noted. "They are also now attempting to significantly change the annex to the International Convention against Doping in Sport which was signed and approved by UNESCO."

The top diplomat emphasized that Western colleagues for more than a year "have been trying to actively impose a mechanism on the signatories to the convention that would allow the secretariat to determine those guilty of doping or, in other words, would create opportunities to significantly manipulate this convention."

"Therefore, the implementation of the convention would be taken out of the control of the member states that drafted it," Lavrov added. "There are many gimmicks but the spirit and the focus on results that are characteristic to all our athletes will help them to overcome any efforts and vain attempts to artificially hinder the development of Russian sports."