Lavrov calls for transparency in fight against doping in sports

YEKATERINBURG, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow seeks to ensure transparency in the global fight against doping in sports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Thursday.

"We are actively taking legal measures to make sure that our clean athletes don’t face discrimination and the global fight against doping is based on transparency, is easy to understand and does not involve discrimination against athletes from any country," he pointed out.

The Russian top diplomat noted that, regrettably, the issue was being politicized at the moment. "We undoubtedly need to curb all forms of doping in Russian sports but we will never accept that Russia is depicted as a particularly dangerous country in terms of doping violations. It is discriminatory to picture Russia like that," Lavrov noted. According to him, this is why there is a need to work towards resolving all real problems that the Russian anti-doping agency had.

"We are working hard on that. And as for the system, we certainly need to make sure that international institutions combating doping act in a transparent manner and adopt a unified approach to everyone," the Russian foreign minister stressed.