YEKATERINBURG, September 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is convinced that the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will preserve its status and will function as normal.

"I am certain that the Russian Olympic Committee will maintain its status and will operate as normal. All these restrictions that were imposed are running their course," he said on Thursday.

Lavrov also added that the ROC continued to defend the premise that athletes from all countries should be treated equally.