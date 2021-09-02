Team RPC wins silver of 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in women’s 4x100m medley relay

TOKYO, September 2. /TASS/. The team of Russian swimmers won silver on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the women’s 4x100m medley relay 34 Points classification event.

The silver was won by the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Team of Anastasia Gontar, Yelizaveta Sidorenko, Viktoria Ishchiulova and Ani Palyan with the result of 4 minutes 55.55 seconds.

The gold of the women’s 4x100m medley relay competition went to Team USA of Hannah Aspden, Mikaela Jenkins, Jessica Long and Morgan Stickney, who showed an aggregate result of 4 minutes 52.40 seconds.

The bronze was coined by the national team of Australia, which included Ellie Cole, Keira Stephens, Emily Beecroft and Isabella Vincent (4 minutes 55.70 seconds).

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 32 gold, 23 silver and 41 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 3rd in the overall medal count following China (77-46-43), and Great Britain (33-27-35).

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.