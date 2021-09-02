Lavrov calls for international sports system to be reformed

YEKATERINBURG, September 2. /TASS/. The international sports system is in need of in-depth analysis and reform, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the Sverdlovsk Region’s sports community members.

"The whole system needs a thorough analysis and reform. When medals are taken away, especially when such decisions are made a year or a year and a half later, that triggers many questions," he said. "[Doping] tests probably do not take so much time."

Lavrov noted that World Athletics (the international governing body for the sport of athletics) had cleared only 10 Russian track and field athletes to compete at the Olympics. "Although there are far more clean athletes, this means that collective punishment has been introduced into practice, which is unacceptable either in sports or other spheres of human activity. This is absurd," he emphasized.