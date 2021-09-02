Russian swimmer Danilenko takes 2020 Paralympics bronze in men’s 50m backstroke event

TOKYO, September 2. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Vladimir Danilenko won bronze on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 50-meter backstroke S2 classification competition.

Danilenko clocked the distance in 59.47 seconds to win the bronze. The gold went to Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo of Brazil (53.96 seconds) and the silver medal was grabbed by Chile’s Alberto Abarza (57.76 seconds).

This is Danilenko’s 3rd bronze medal of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo. He previously won two bronze medals in the in men’s 100-meter backstroke S2 competition and in the men’s 200-meter freestyle S2 classification event.

Danilenko is 21 years old and he is the silver and two-time bronze medalist of the world championships as well as the silver medal winner of the European championships.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 32 gold, 23 silver and 40 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 3rd in the overall medal count following China (76-45-43), and Great Britain (33-27-35).

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.