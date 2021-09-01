Russia’s Andrey Rublev moves into US Open 3rd round

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has defeated Spain’s Pedro Martinez in their second-round match at the US Open.

The Russian won the first set and then dropped the second one from set points up before regrouping and comfortably finishing the match, only losing two games in the last two sets, 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-1.

Rublev will now square off with either American Frances Tiafoe (world No. 50) or Argentine Guido Pella (world No. 85) in the third round.

Rublev, 23, is ranked seventh in the world and has won eight ATP titles. The Russian has never been past the quarterfinal stage at Grand Slams. At the Tokyo Olympics, Rublev won the gold medal in mixed doubles with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Martinez, 24, is world No. 75. His best Grand Slam result is the third round.

The US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season. It is played on hard courts of Flushing Meadows, New York City. The 141st edition offers record-breaking $57.5 million and will wrap up on September 12. Austria’s Dominic Thiem, the 2020 champion, withdrew before the tournament due to an injury. Marat Safin is the sole winner among Russian players on the men’s side (2020).