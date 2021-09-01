Russia’s Daniil Medvedev sails into US Open 3rd round

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has beaten Germany’s Dominik Koepfer in their second-round match at the US Open.

The Russian only dropped seven games across three sets to comfortably win 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Medvedev is seeded second at the US Open and will now face off with Spain’s Pablo Andujar (world No. 74) in the third round.

Medevedev, 25, is ranked second in the world and has won 12 ATP titles. On August 15, he won the Toronto Masters. His best Grand Slam result is the 2019 US Open final and the 2021 Australian Open final.

Koepfer, 27, is ranked 57th. The German has never made it past the fourth round at Grand Slams.

The US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season. It is played on hard courts of Flushing Meadows, New York City. The 141st edition offers record-breaking $57.5 million and will wrap up on September 12. Austria’s Dominic Thiem, the 2020 champion, withdrew before the tournament due to an injury. Marat Safin is the sole winner among Russian players on the men’s side (2020).